Pre–Med Requirements

Everyone at WashU is pre-med – it’s common knowledge! However, not everyone realizes the huge commitment they’re making when they decide to follow the pre-med track. We at WUnderground would like to help inform potential pre-meds, because we’re super nice people. Here are the things you need in order to become pre-med:

      Course Requirements: one year of timey-wimey science-y gobbledygook, one year of mumbo-jumbo hocus-pocus hogwash, and one year of chemistry.

      To best prepare for future residencies, medical schools like to see that you’re comfortable around reanimated corpses.

      All sexual encounters must come in the form of ‘playing doctor.’

      Be able to remove someone’s kidney before the roofie wears off.

      Know what a rib is.

      Have nothing else going on in your life for the next 12-20 years.

      Be able to sell a kidney on the black market above the going rate.

      While not required, it is recommended that you have a close family member with a terminal illness to provide a constant source of inspiration.

      Be able to choke a motherfucker out if they try to rip you off for that kidney.

      Lastly, just remember that no one ever became a successful pre-med without talking about it 24/7