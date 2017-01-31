Pre–Med Requirements

Everyone at WashU is pre-med – it’s common knowledge! However, not everyone realizes the huge commitment they’re making when they decide to follow the pre-med track. We at WUnderground would like to help inform potential pre-meds, because we’re super nice people. Here are the things you need in order to become pre-med:

– Course Requirements: one year of timey-wimey science-y gobbledygook, one year of mumbo-jumbo hocus-pocus hogwash, and one year of chemistry.

– To best prepare for future residencies, medical schools like to see that you’re comfortable around reanimated corpses.

– All sexual encounters must come in the form of ‘playing doctor.’

– Be able to remove someone’s kidney before the roofie wears off.

– Know what a rib is.

– Have nothing else going on in your life for the next 12-20 years.

– Be able to sell a kidney on the black market above the going rate.

– While not required, it is recommended that you have a close family member with a terminal illness to provide a constant source of inspiration.

– Be able to choke a motherfucker out if they try to rip you off for that kidney.

– Lastly, just remember that no one ever became a successful pre-med without talking about it 24/7