Looking for love? Sick of Hinge offending you with its compatibility suggestions? Are you queer? Have no fear! This new AI robot has you covered. From the creators of ChatGPT, ChatL- GBTQ promises to revolutionize your dating life with a simple algorithm.

Using ChatLGBTQ is easy: simply ask the bot a dating- related question and it will promptly respond with a list of options of other desperate singles near you. Then, sift through the provided profiles to find your true love. Gone is the era of kitschy one-liners and awkward convos that end up on BarstoolWashU (boo).

In addition to a dating service, ChatLGBTQ also acts as a search engine for those who never had the sex talk with their parents. Ask the platform any sex-related question, and it will respond with astonishing speed and accuracy. ChatLGBTQ is quick, hassle-free, and totally not a sign of the inevitable robot revolution. “It is the program of the future,” said ChatLGBTQ’s campus representative. “Ever since CO- VID, people have become increasingly more desperate for love but also way more socially awkward. ChatLGBTQ makes it easier for people of all identities to stalk their class crush online without ever making a move.”