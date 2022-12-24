We outsourced this article to ChatGPT and asked it to write a funny story about the title subject. Remember, AI will steal your job, then your quirky side passions.

Chancellor Andrew Martin and Monica Lewinsky were both in for a surprise when they arrived at Washington University in St. Louis to celebrate Kwanzaa. Chancellor Martin, known for his conservative views and love of tradition, was expecting a quiet evening of candle lighting and reflection on the seven principles of Kwanzaa. But when he arrived at the Kwanzaa celebration, he was greeted by a lively group of students dancing and singing to the beat of African drums.

Monica Lewinsky, a visiting professor at WashU, was also caught off guard by the energetic atmosphere of the celebration. She had been invited by a group of students who admired her resilience and strength in the face of adversity. But as she watched the students dancing and chanting, she couldn’t help but feel out of place.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been to a Kwanzaa celebration before,” she said to Chancellor Martin, who was standing awkwardly to the side. “I didn’t realize it was going to be so… lively.”

Chancellor Martin nodded in agreement, but before he could respond, a group of students pulled them both into the center of the room to join in the dancing. Monica and Chancellor Martin exchanged a look of panic, but they soon found themselves caught up in the energy of the celebration.

As the night went on, Chancellor Martin and Monica Lewinsky discovered a new appreciation for the traditions and principles of Kwanzaa. They learned about the history of the holiday and the struggles of the African-American community. And by the end of the evening, they were both smiling and laughing, caught up in the joy and unity of the Kwanzaa celebration.

“I never thought I’d be celebrating Kwanzaa at WashU,” Chancellor Martin said to Monica as they left the event. “But I’m glad I did. It was a wonderful experience.”

“Me too,” Monica agreed. “I never realized how much fun Kwanzaa could be. I think I’ll have to come back next year.”