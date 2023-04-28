All the Emails I Receive in a Week from the WashU CS Department

Hi CSE students and faculty!

Please avoid the second floor men’s bathroom for now.

Thanks!

(^this was a real email from 3/23/23)

CSE Students,

WashU’s Women in Computer Science (WiCS) chapter is hosting an “Ex(xonMobil) Night.” Bring a picture of your ex to burn, and then listen to women who have used their CSE degrees to burn as many fossil fuels as possible talk about how they broke into the industry. FREE DOMINO’S, so scan the QR code to RSVP!

Best,

María

CSE students,

Forwarding the following email about The Tank, an advanced class in the Olin business school which is now accepting applications.

Hello founders,

This email is in a font called “fatface” because that’s what you are if you aren’t currently building your business. Agree? Join THE TANK, an environment for students who get offended when they’re called “future business leaders” because that implies that they’re not already. Founders enrolled in THE TANK can win $10000 for their businesses by showing their dedication to getting ahead. Last semester’s winner legally changed her name to Ruth Less. Beat that, fatface.

Best,

María

CSE Students,

WashU’s Women in Computer Science (WiCS) chapter is hosting a “Putting the ‘ME’ in Meta” night, where women from diverse backgrounds share how they kept their connections to their cultures while selling personal data to Cambridge Analytica. FREE CHIPOTLE, so scan the QR code to RSVP!

Best,

María

Hi CSE Students and Faculty!

Please also avoid the second floor women’s bathroom for now.

Thanks!

CSE Students,

Join us for “Be There or be SQUARE,” where WashU’s only successful alum™ Jim McKelvey will be coming in to talk about co-founding Block, Inc., formerly known as Square, Inc., Cube, Inc., and Rectangle but Where All the Sides are the Same, Inc. After last time we are now back to offering FREE DOMINO’S, so scan the QR code to RSVP!

Best,

María