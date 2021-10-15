Top 10 Sharks

  1. Great white
  2. Okay white
  3. Left shark
  4. The one from Shark Tales my dad thinks is gay
  5. Me when the kids at the local pool ask me to be the shark in their sharks and minnows game
  6. The one that raced Michael Phelps (and won!)
  7. Mark Cuban
  8. The one whose teeth are now trinkets in the STL Aquarium gift shop
  9. The damn dirty bastard that ate my good leg
  10. My good friend Dave, who jumps in the pool every time I throw a chicken nugget in there and then flaps around saying “More chum please, master!”