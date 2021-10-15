Top 10 Sharks
- Great white
- Okay white
- Left shark
- The one from Shark Tales my dad thinks is gay
- Me when the kids at the local pool ask me to be the shark in their sharks and minnows game
- The one that raced Michael Phelps (and won!)
- Mark Cuban
- The one whose teeth are now trinkets in the STL Aquarium gift shop
- The damn dirty bastard that ate my good leg
- My good friend Dave, who jumps in the pool every time I throw a chicken nugget in there and then flaps around saying “More chum please, master!”