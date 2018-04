April Fools’ is around the corner, and you know what that means: it’s time for this year’s long awaited issue of Student Libel, StudLife’s annual humor issue! Not sure how to maximize your enjoyment? Luckily for you, we here at WUnderground know our way around a humor newspaper, and we’re happy to share the wealth! Here’s everything you need to get your giggles on with Student Libel, in just nine easy steps: