WHY IS NOBODY TALKING ABOUT THIS?!?!?!

Why are we not hearing anything about the California wildfires? I can’t believe no one is talking about this. I’m honestly appalled that WashU students haven’t made a concerted effort to get Big Fire’s attention. I wish you guys would give California the same energy that you’ve been giving to save your precious fraternities and sororities.

To take a stand against Big Fire, we will be meeting Monday, October 12 by the DUC firepit at dusk. We will take advantage of the fact that 20% of WashU men are Eagle Scouts by asking them to build us a fire, where we will then voice our grievances. Big Fire will hear us. (If it’s raining that day, that means they’re afraid of us. They can’t hide forever.)

If you can’t make it to our protest against the fires, I’ve created a petition. It literally takes 5 seconds to sign and spread the word. The mainstream media won’t tell you this, but productive change really only takes a petition and some Instagram stories. If no one shows up, I’ll just keep losing my faith in good old-fashioned American democracy.

All that being said, if you just scroll past this and go about your life, you’re part of the problem. Educate yourself, and please help me spread awareness about bringing down Big Fire. See you Monday, ready to FIGHT!