Sexy Singles Near You Are at Risk of Losing Net Neutrality!

Local sluts are at risk of becoming victims of the FCC’s net neutrality repeal plan. Service providers seeking to limit freedom of expression on the Internet may get their way this week, when the FCC hopes to repeal its net neutrality rules by party-line vote and compromise the intentions of dozens of super hot chicks in your area. Chad, 19, is looking for a fun night with YOU, but also an Internet free of corporations controlling what does and doesn’t get seen. “If the FCC’s net neutrality repeal plan goes through, how will I find hot singles to make sweet love to all night long?” says Natasha, 22. “After all, what else is the Internet for?*”

*https://www.buzzfeed.com/wundergroundbuzzfeed