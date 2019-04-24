New Study Finds Kids with Fairy God Parents Still Total Fucking Losers

Local bullies expressed a lack of shock at the findings. “If I don’t know you can summon a dragon, or date a model, why would I stop telling you to kill yourself?” Added local jock Brett Tannenbaum. “They’re also literally hanging with fairies. As a bully you know how easy that one is?”

Although fairy god children are exposed to moral compasses previously unchecked by absentee parents, researchers fear these lessons prevent self-development. Consistent guidance against cheating and controlling the weather denies subjects the chance to discover cool shit like vaping and Pornhub. “When you don’t explore dope stuff you can’t integrate yourself,” notes child psychologist Mira Synger, taking a fat rip from her Juul.