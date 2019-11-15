Art Show is Happening!

ST. LOUIS, MO—Last month, the WashU community and surrounding area celebrated the long- anticipated opening of an Art Show at the Art Museum. The exhibition, which opened to the public on September 27th, features a variety of art including Big Art, Small Art, Art That is Also a Video, and also lots of other kinds of art too. Some of the art has paint on it, but some doesn’t. The exhibition also showcases plaques with words on them.

“I’ve been looking forward to this exhibition for months,” said Tyler Korin, a Sophomore in WashU’s architecture program. “This art is especially exciting because it was done by a famous artist, which means it is better art than if it were done by a not famous artist. I think it is good art,” he added, gesturing grandly at some art.

Clara Koster, a Junior studying Anthropology, echoed Korin’s statement. “There is good art here,” she told reporters at press time. Pointing at a big old piece of art, she added, “I particularly like this art. This is especially good art, which is why I like it.” Leila Kiely, a graduate student working closely with the Art Museum, confirmed that the piece in question is, as Koster alleged, good art.

“Sometimes it’s difficult to tell whether art is good or bad,” explained Kiely, whose research focuses primarily on Famous Old Art by White Guys. “Sometimes you think art is good when actually it’s bad, and vice versa. But I have a PhD, so I can tell which art is good and which art is bad. You can typically discern whether art is good or bad by how it looks and the way it is. This art looks good and is good, so it is good art.”

When asked about the art show, Kiely responded with enthusiasm. “Yes, this is most certainly an art show,” she agreed. “There’s lots of art here, and furthermore it’s in the Art Museum. It’s good that an artist did this art! This is such an art show!”

At press time, representatives confirmed that there is an art show with art in it and, furthermore, that they plan to have another in the future. “We’re delighted to show people our art so that they can look at it,” announced Sasha Tolliver, Director of Outreach at the art museum, “and we look forward to having more art for people to also look at in the future.”