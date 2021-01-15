Advice from Mary Rose

Good day readers! Our first question today comes from Connie Lingus, hailing from Long Island, NY. She asks:

“Dear Mary Rose,

I have developed feelings for the shape-shifting demon that lives under my bed. What should I do?

Sincerely,

Connie”

Hi Connie.

Thank you for your question and being so open! Shape-shifting demons are certainly a pain to deal with, but like my great aunt Ingrid would say, “everything can be fixed with love.” My advice to you is simple: go to your local butcher and order a live goat. Once in your room, simply draw a pentagram with epsom salt and slit the throat of the goat over the pentagram! Don’t forget to let the blood dribble down! Here’s the tricky part; you need to recite the following spell: “ հանուն Նիկի Մինաժի ես անիծում եմ քեզ.”

Once you’ve repeated this phrase, you’ll have some much needed clarity! The demon will come out from under your bed and into your heart. Good luck!

– Mary Rose

Our second question comes from Dallas resident Ivana Tinkle. She asks:

“Dear Mary Rose,

My grandkids have been running around the house yelling the phrase ‘WAP.’ I have never heard this phrase before. What does it mean? Are they doing drugs?

Many thanks,

Ivana T.”

Hi Ivana.

Thank you for your question! With the rise of the internet came the creation of new and unfamiliar acronyms. Us older folk need to stay in the loop so we can compete with these millennials! From my research WAP seems to stand for Wireless Access Point. I am not sure why your grandkids are yelling about the internet, but it is hard to understand kids these days! A wireless access point is a device that creates a wireless local area network for your house. It looks like you have some little engineers running around the house! As for your drug concerns: do not fret! A little drug here and there never hurt anyone! Thank you for “connecting” with me!

– Mary Rose